The Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies have been alerted to expand their watching eye on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) issued the alert on Friday, April 28, PM News Reported.

The group maintained that the call became necessary due to the growing security threats and treasonable comments coming from the camps of the opposition.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the director of the group, made the call in a statement.

MURIC described the growing tension coming from the opposition camp as one that was very thick and could be cut with a knife.

The statement reads in part:

“We find it necessary to alert the nation, particularly the security agencies, concerning ominous signs on the Nigerian political horizon. Too many threats have emerged over the approaching inauguration of the winner of the presidential election held on 25th February 2023."

The statement further described the threat around the president-elect and his vice as the first of its kind after being declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

It similarized the "open threat" to the "sword of Damocles", adding that it was too obvious to be ignored.

Following his declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the opposition parties have rejected his victory. Many of their supporters have often criticised the election.

