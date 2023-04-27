Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Daniel Bwala has reevaled there will be a face-off between President Muhammadu Buhari and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu after the inauguration

The cold war between the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ending soon as a new development erupts in the polity.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the manifesto of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu shows he will fight President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku's camp claimed Tinubu's manifesto showed he would tackle Buhari's Policies after the handover on May 29. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu’s manifesto indicates he’ll challenge Buhari policies, Atiku's camp alleges

Bwala stated this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Vanguard reported.

According to him, Tinubu’s manifesto has shown that he might fight Buhari over his administration’s policies.

Bwala recounted that Buhari also blamed the PDP administrations for the country’s ‘woes.’

He said further that it would be interesting to hear the excuses that would emanate from Tinubu’s administration, The New Telegraph report added.

He tweeted,

“It will be interesting to hear the excuses they would give because there would be tons of excuses.

“The outgoing government in 8 years blamed their failures on PDP.

“The next one who will he point to? Because his manifesto is built to fight his predecessor.”

