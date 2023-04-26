The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as a political failure

Dr Toks, a political critic, said Atiku's political decision since 1999 has always worked against him

He urged the former Vice President to consider retirement from active politics and take his losses like a grown-up

A supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) identified as Dr Toks has reeled out the political miscalculations of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar since 1999.

Dr Toks, a critic of the Adamawa-born politician on social media, took to his Twitter handle, @fimiletoks, to critique all the wrong political moves Atiku had made that brought him misfortune over 23 years.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been urged to consider retirement from active politics after a series of failures in elections. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

His tweet reads:

"A few weeks ago, I wrote a thread on Tinubu's strategic political decisions from 1999 - 2023.

"Which of these is Atiku's biggest political Miscalculation?

- Dropping his governorship to become VP in 1999

- Not contesting against Obasanjo in 2003

- Refusal to back GEJ in 2015

- Failure to retain the Atiku / Obi ticket in 2023

- Ignoring the G5 governors by retaining Ayu

- Choosing Okowa instead of Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in this piece summarise the key points of Dr Toks.

1. Dropping his governorship to become VP in 1999

Atiku Abubakar is no doubt a goal-getter, and he has proven over and over again, gunning for the top prize at all times in any election cycle.

As far back as 1999, Atiku had once made his ambition known to contest for the presidency, but due to the emergence of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, he had to settle for the position of the Vice President even when he was favourite to win the governorship election of his state in that election year.

2. Not contesting against Obasanjo in 2003

Could Atiku's refusal to contest against his principal for the presidency in 2003 be another political miscalculation?

Atiku made his ambition known during the 2003 presidential election cycle but was persuaded and pacified by elder statesmen in the country for him to drop his ambition.

This development would ignite a long feud between ex-President Obasanjo and his subordinate Atiku.

3. Refusal to back GEJ in 2015

Many have referred to Atiku's refusal to support ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's 2015 presidential bid as the biggest mistake of his political career.

Even Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is currently feuding with Atiku, has repeatedly referenced it in public.

Governor Wike and other PDP chieftains have often described it as the move that led to the PDP's fall as the country's dominant party.

4. Failure to retain the Atiku/Obi ticket in 2023

This move would have most likely solidified Atiku's position as a political genius rather than his archrival Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In 2019, the Atiku/Obi ticket spread around the country like wildfire. Many political pundits and enthusiasts believed Atiku was rigged out of the election.

5. Ignoring the G5 governors by retaining Ayu

This was the father of all errors if you ask some political pundits. The G-5 governors made up of Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) asked for the removal of Sen Iyorchai Ayu from the position of the national leader of PDP.

The G-5 governors based their argument on the premise that the party's presidential candidate and national leader cannot emerge from the same geo-political zone.

Governor Wike specifically said it only translates to injustice and impunity in the party's leadership structure.

Can Atiku Defeat Tinubu in Court? PDP Chieftain Predicts "Worst Outcome" at Tribunal

In another development, a new prediction about the possible outcome of the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal has emerged.

Demola Olarewaju, the media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has stated his position on the possible outcome of the tribunal.

He said his principal had enough evidence to topple Bola Tinubu at the tribunal, and the "worst" outcome would be a re-run.

Source: Legit.ng