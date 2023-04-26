The president of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has shut down the election petition tribunal in Ebonyi state

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Monica Dongban-Mensem, the president of the court of appeal, has directed that the election petitions tribunal in Ebonyi state should be relocated to Abuja with immediate effect.

According to Premium Times, Nyior Sekulla, the Secretary of the tribunal, disclosed the development in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Wednesday, April 26.

Sekulla announced that the office of the tribunal at the Ebonyi state judicial headquarters in Abakaliki had been shut down after the directive on Wednesday.

Ebonyi is one of the states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast, and the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state has been rejected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He then added that all processes on the matters before the tribunal would continue in Abuja.

His statement reads in part:

“In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and the general public is hereby informed via this medium that the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja”.

However, he declined to reveal the rationale behind the move of the court to Abuja, stating that it was not within his jurisdiction to speak on the reason for the decision.

He further disclosed that a similar move had been made in the Rivers state election petition tribunal and that of 1 other state, but he did not reveal it.

