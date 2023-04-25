Nigerian governors will hold its 5th valedictory meeting on Wednesday, April 26th, in Abuja, the nation’s capital

The director-general of the NGF, Asishana Okaura, confirmed the development and disclosed this in an invitation issued to all the 36 governors

Okaura noted that 17 governors would be leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, and newly elected governors will be inducted between May 14 and 17, 2023

The meeting will bring to an end the chairmanship of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto state governor, who took over from former Governor Kayode Fayemi. Photo credit: Nigeria Governors’ Forum

NGF bid 17 outgoing govs farewell

According to the letter, the valedictory meeting will be physical, unlike the four previous sessions, which were virtual.

The letter further stated that seventeen governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while newly elected ones would be inducted between May 14 and 17, the Voice of Nigeria report added.

Meanwhile, first-time governors are ineligible to contest for the chairmanship of the forum.

North Central APC organises prayer sessions for Tinubu ahead of May 29 inauguration

The All Progressives Con­gress (APC) leaders, un­der the aegis of the North Central APC Forum, have taken a step to ensure the peaceful transition of power on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

This is as the leaders of the ruling party organised prayer sessions for the success of the forth­coming inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Jos, the Plateau state capital, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said the prayer sessions had become necessary following prob­able unforeseen threats against the success of the ceremony.

Buhari speaks on May 29 handover, sends strong message to president-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will welcome President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State House on Monday, May 29, insisting that the handover date remains sacrosanct.

Buhari gave the assurance while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of Ramadan with Tinubu.

Both men thanked God for seeing the day and prayed for the stability and well-being of the nation.

