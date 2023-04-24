The president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been given a fresh task ahead of the May 29 handover

Ahead of Tinubu's inauguration slated for May 29, 2023, an ex-Rangers player, Emeka Raphael tasked the president-elect to invest in the sports development of Nigeria

According to Raphael, this call if prioritised by the president-elect, will help Nigeria regain its pride of place in sports

As the May 29, 2023 presidential inauguration draws closer, an ex-Rangers player, Emeka Raphael, has called on the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to invest adequately in sports development.

Emeka, former Gabros and Jasper captain, who was known in the sports field as Sir Raphy, made the call on Sunday, April 23rd, during the official opening of Sunshine Residence, hospitality home in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Ex-Rangers Player, Emeka Raphael urges Tinubu to invest in sports development. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Emeka Raphael

Tinubu gets a fresh call, task ahead of May 29 handover

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Sir Raphy as saying that sports development was neglected in the country in the past 8 years, and suggested that the incoming administration should do everything possible to improve sports for the benefit of the younger generation, and for the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

He said,

"The truth of the matter is that one of the areas where I feel that government is not doing what it should do is that they are not bringing professionals, and those that participated in different fields of sports to join in sports administration in the country.

"For the country to do well in sports development, government must put square pegs in square holes. Ex-players hardly get involved in politics of sports in the country because, they will hardly bribe their ways in. They bring in those who do not have the nitty gritty to fix sports in Nigeria."

He called on Tinubu to give sports a priority in his government, in order that Nigeria will regain its pride of place in sports.

