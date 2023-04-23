Kogi state for North Central Nigeria is preparing to elect a new governor and different political parties have begun to elect candidates that will represent them in the election that will take place on November 11, 2023.

Kogi is one of the three states that will hold their gubernatorial elections later this year.

These elections are different from the 2023 general elections because of court cases during the previous election that happened in the states.

Senator Dino Melaye, Ododo and Okeme are top major contenders that are ready to take over Kogi state. Photo credit: Senator Dino Melaye, Ahmed Usman-Ododo, Adejo Okeme

After Primaries, What next? The Kogi election is slated for November 11, 2023

Senator Dino Melaye emerges as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Usman-Ododo will represent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while Adejo Okeme clinches the ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

The Top major contenders for Kogi poll

Senator Dino Melaye - PDP governorship candidate

Dino Melaye won the ticket for the state governorship election, after he polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman who polled 127 votes. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

The former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye won the ticket for the state governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Dino polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman who polled 127 votes, in the primary election.

Ahmed Usman-Ododo - APC governorship candidate

Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has emerged as the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi. Photo credit: Usman-Ododo

Ahmed Usman-Ododo beat Shaibu Audu, Stephen Ochen, Sanusi Ohiare, Smart Adeyemi for the APC Kogi governorship primary election to emerge the candidate of the party.

The party adopts a direct mode of election and Usman-Ododo scored 78,704, Audu polled 763, Ochen got 552, Ohiare scored 424, and Adeyemi polled 311 votes.

Usman-Ododo is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor of the state Yahaya Bello.

Adejo Okeme - Labour Party’s Kogi governorship candidate

Barrister Adejo Okeme beat his closest rival Isaac Alfa for Kogi State APC governorship primary election to emerge as di candidate of di party.

The LP guber candidate polled 127 votes, while Alfa scored 69 votes during the primary.

Okeme is a legal practitioner and businessman from Kogi East senatorial district.

