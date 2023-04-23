Peter Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to immediately rescue stranded Nigerians in Sudan

Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, expressed concern about 4,000 stranded Nigerians in the northeast African country

According to Obi, irrespective of the situation in the country, the responsibility to rescue the stranded Nigerians lies on the shoulder of the president

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that 1 major responsibility has to perform now is to rescue stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

About 4000 Nigerians are reportedly stranded in the Northeast African country following the crisis that erupted between 2 different military forces. The fight in the country was between 2 factions of the military junta.

One faction of the military was reportedly loyal to the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Another faction was said to be loyal to Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the deputy of the army chief and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The federal government had early revealed the danger of evacuating the stranded Nigerians in Sudan because of the tense situation in the country.

It went ahead to reveal that the stranded Nigerians would soon be evacuated after the constitution of a committee chaired by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

But Obi, in a series of tweets on Sunday, April 23, disclosed that it is one responsibility of the federal government to rescue the stranded Nigerians.

While expressing deep concern about the development of things in the country, Obi called on the Buhari-led administration to explore all means in rescuing all the stranded 4000 Nigerians.

“I’m sad and concerned by the reports that Nigerians trapped in Sudan have not been evacuated. While we understand the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians that are mostly students."

