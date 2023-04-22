Political pundits have hailed the outcome of the controversial gubernatorial polls elections in Adamawa state

Ex-Yiaga Africa media officer Moshood Isah said INEC showed a great deal of decency to have taken over the tense situation at the supplementary polls

Similarly, Anti-insurgency expert Dr Abubakar Sani said INEC's future is bright going by their proactiveness in the Adamawa polls

FCT, Abuja - Following the dramatic conclusion to the controversial gubernatorial polls in Adamawa state, political pundits and enthusiasts still believe there is a bright future for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian electoral system.

Recall that the governorship election in Adamawa underwent several phases after INEC declared the election inconclusive during the regular election period. This decision forced a supplementary, which had the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, announcing the losing candidate winner while collation was still in motion.

Gov Fintiri won the supplementary election with 9,337 votes. defeating Aisha Dahiru of APC who came second in the poll with 6,513 votes. Photo: Ahmadu Fintiri, Aisha Dahiru

Source: UGC

At the headquarters in Abuja, INEC immediately released a statement debunking the declaration and ordered all stakeholders involved in the election to move down to Abuja for a formal declaration.

After completing the collation, INEC confirmed the PDP candidate, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, winner of the supplementary polls ahead of his counterpart Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the APC.

Political pundits on INEC's future

Reacting to this development, political analyst and anti-insurgency expert Dr Abubakar Sani said the outcome of the Adamawa gubernatorial polls is a testament that there is hope for the Nigerian electoral practice and INEC.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said:

“The future of Nigeria's electoral practice is bright if only we can build on our success and learn from our mistakes. INEC can do better than this, the BVAS must work and actors must shun violence. Because we won't be fair if we put all the blame on INEC. Was it INEC that hired thugs and criminal gangs to attack polling units and snatch ballots boxes? No.

“Dr Sani further noted that the commission needs a good crop of leadership from bottom to top in other to achieve veritable success in elections to come. He referenced Professor Nnenna Oti, the INEC returning officer for the Abia state gubernatorial polls.”

He said:

“We need men and women like Professor Nnenna Oti and so on; people who will do the right thing and refuse to be compromised because of their reputation.”

Similarly, the former media of officer of Yiaga Africa, Moshood Isah, lauded the commission for stepping in on time to correct the anomaly perpetrated by one of its officers.

He also hailed Adamawa electorates for their resilience and persistence to ensure their votes attained electoral value.

On the future of INEC and Nigeria’s electoral practice, Isah said:

“Honestly, I think the future is bright and electoral reform can actually deliver credible elections if all stakeholders play by the rules. It's also a sign that, the commission can always be firm and courageous only if they want to.”

