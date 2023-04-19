The federal government has revealed its position regarding the supplementary election held in Adamawa state on Saturday, April 15 that led to a fresh drama in the polity

Reacting to the development after PDP's Ahmad Fintiri emerged victorious, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari's government does not intervene in election matters that is within INEC's power

Alhaji Mohammed noted that Buhari does not micromanage INEC regarding the commission's conduct of elections

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, April 19, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari refrained from reacting to the spectacle at the Adamawa state governorship election because he does not micromanage government agencies.

He argued that it was the prerogative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deal with the infraction by the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, The Punch reported.

Lai Mohammed reveals why Buhari did not intervene in the Adamawa election controversy. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Getty Images

Why Buhari does not interfere in INEC's matters, Lai Mohammed speaks

“The President does not micromanage any institution. I don’t think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts its elections,” Mohammed said during a heated exchange with State House Correspondents after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also said he had not received any petition written to Buhari to sanction the erring REC, whom he simply described as an INEC employee, Vanguard report added.

When pressed for the FG’s reaction to the development, the minister said,

“I don’t think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts its elections.

“So, there’s no need for us to intervene. It was entirely an INEC matter and INEC handled it.

“The chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees of INEC and he’s handling it. So, what do you want the government to do?”

However, when asked about the President’s take on the attitude of the REC whom he appointed, Mohammed retorted,

“The President does not micromanage any institution. I think you should go and ask INEC. INEC handles all these businesses.

“INEC took certain steps, right, it in the context of INEC to so do. I’m not aware that there’s a petition. It was not addressed to me. That’s why I said your best bet is probably to ask INEC.

“You see, the President does not micromanage every institution…I think I’m the wrong person you are asking this question.”

Tinubu speaks on outcome of supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi, others

Meanwhile, Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated the winners of the supplementary elections held across various states over the weekend.

Tinubu made this known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 19.

As contained in the statement, Tinubu stated that the conduct of the election and its atmosphere was a clear testament that the people had made their intentions clear that they accepted the election's outcome.

Adamawa polls: Atiku congratulates Fintiri, sends strong message to Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Ahmad Umaru Fintiri on his election for a second stint as the number one administrator of Adamawa state.

Governor Fintiri was declared the winner of the Adamawa state supplementary polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, April 18, after a series of controversies and plots to steal the mandate.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku described Fintiri's victory as a well-deserved win that should serve as a lesson to other anti-democratic forces.

Source: Legit.ng