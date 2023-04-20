INEC has denied the allegations that some of its officials visited the government house of Adamawa state before the supplementary election

Festus Okoye, the spokesperson of the commission, dismissed the allegation, saying nothing of that ever happened

Okoye said if such had happened, the officers would have acted against the oath of office they swore to uphold

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claims that its officers in Adamawa state made a visit to the state government house at night and undermined the electoral process during the electioneering.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, the electoral body denied the allegation.

INEC Denies sabotaging Adamawa supplementary election

INEC denies taking side during supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

In the denial shared on its Twitter page on Thursday, April 20, the electoral umpire said that a meeting of such did not happen before the supplementary election, which was held on Saturday, April 15.

According to Okoye:

“Such a meeting would have been contrary to the oath of neutrality that we all swore to”.

He further stated that INEC only appointed and retained 1 returning officer for the governorship election, who also acted as the state collation officer for the presidential election (SCOPE).

Latest about INEC, Adamawa, PDP, APC, 2023 Election

The INEC national commissioner maintained that the northeast state was never specifically targeted while urging the public to disregard such insinuation.

Recall that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 430,861 votes to come above Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 398,788 votes and was declared the winner of the election after a series of drama that played out.

INEC resumes Adamawa governorship election results collation

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC had resumed collating Adamawa Saturday's supplementary governor election results in barely 48 hours after the suspension.

The resumption of the exercise commenced under tight security at the state collation centre in Yola, Adamawa's capital.

Present at the centre was the returning officer, Mohammed Mele, the national spokesperson of INEC, Festus Okoye and other top officials of the commission in the state.

