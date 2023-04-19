President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of failing Nigerians throughout his two tenures as president

The allegation was levelled against the president by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, April 20

Ortom noted that a recent comment by Buhari's spokesperson is an indication that the current administration is backing herdsmen who have been on a killing spree in Benue state

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for mocking his failed 2023 senatorial ambition.

Ortom in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur and seen by Legit.ng said the president and his spokesperson, Garba Shehu are in futile attempts to twist events and history in Benue state.

Governor Ortom has alleged that killings in Benue by armed herdsmen have the backing of the Buhari-led administration. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard

Stating that killings by herdsmen in Benue state have the backing of the Buhari-led administration, Ortom the comment by Shehu on behalf of the president shows how much he and others in that league have misled the government and Nigerian people in the last inglorious eight years.

His words:

"It is common knowledge that as the Commander-in-Chief, Buhari has empowered and emboldened the Fulani pastoralists in their expansionist agenda including killings. It is equally a known fact that President Buhari has failed woefully in securing Nigeria, and Benue state in particular.

"It is on record that Governor Samuel Ortom has repeatedly pleaded with the Buhari government to intervene in the incessant invasion of Benue State by Fulani militias. The President sadly chooses to endorse the invasion and merely asks our people to learn to accommodate their neighbours who derive pleasure in killing and dispossessing them of their ancestral lands.

"What the Buhari administration has done to our people through the Fulani militants as confirmed by Shehu Garba is to spit on the graves of our compatriots mowed down needlessly by Fulani militia. We shall not forget these atrocities.

"Besides unleashing Fulani killers on our people, the Buhari government denied Benue State any meaningful project in the last eight years, including the repair of federal government roads in the state which are now death traps. We have tried in vain to find out the offence of Benue people, but we found none, except that our people are responsible, law-abiding citizens."

