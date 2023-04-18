The governor of Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the real winner of the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa state.

Governor Makinde made this call on Monday, April 17, when he made a solidarity visit to Governor Umaru Fintiri at the State House in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, Channels TV reported.

The appeal of the Oyo state governor is in reaction to the controversial declaration of Aisha Dahiru as governor-elect by Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Adamawa state resident electoral commissioner for INEC.

The controversial event transpired on Sunday, April 16 and was widely criticised by political pundits, enthusiasts, and other electoral stakeholders who called for Ari's immediate arrest and prosecution.

INEC, on the other hand, has announced the suspension of Ari indefinitely with strict instructions to stay away from every electoral activity in the state.

Makinde sues for peace in Adamawa, urges citizens to remain calm

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde, during his visit to Yola, urged residents to keep calm and go about their daily businesses while assuring them that the situation would be resolved in due time.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Makinde described the actions of the INEC REC as an unimaginable act and a shame to his personality.

He, however, expressed his gratitude to INEC for a job well done during the gubernatorial polls in Oyo state.

Governor Makinde said he is confident that INEC would make the right decision to resolve the Adamawa polls dispute.

Source: Legit.ng