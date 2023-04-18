Democracy in Nigeria is still at the nursing stage considering its years of military rule but the country has recorded a significant miles since 1999 that the military last ruled the country.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, presidents have been elected but many presidential candidates have made move to emerge as the country's leader through the court.

Names of presidential candidates that have challenged election results in court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, President Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Below is the compiled list of the presidential candidates who have challenged the presidential election results in court.

Olu Falae

The election that brought in former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 was challenged by Olu Falae, the candidate of not one political parties, but 2, which are the All People’s Party (APP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

APP and AD had formed a united front against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo's party but the Owu man was declared the winner on March 1, 1999.

Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

The election that brought in Obasanjo in 2003 for his second term was also challenged in court over irregularities. m

The opposition and first runner-up, now-President Muhammadu Buhari, joined the third runner-up, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in challenging the outcome of the 2003 election in court.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Before his victory in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari had a serial contest in 2003, 2007 and 2011 and he had challenged the outcome of his 3 elections at the election petition tribunal.

Buhari had moved to become the Nigeria president through court orders in previous election where he had lost before clinching fresh fortunes in 2015.

Atiku Abubakar

Following the arch rift between him and his former boss, Atiku Abubakar joined the Action Congress (AC) to contest the 2007 presidential election but lost to late Umar Musa Yar'Adua.

He lost at both the tribunal and the supreme court. The former vice president then contested against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, lost the election and sought for a reversal of fortune at the court where he lost again.

Contested the February 25 presidential election under the PDP, Atiku is currently challenging the fortune of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal.

Peter Obi

Being a party to the Atiku/PDP suit in 2019 because he was the running mate of Atiku in the last general election.

Four years after, Obi contested against Atiku and Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election but came distance third and currently in court over irregularities.

Solomon Okanigbuan

Being in the same shoe with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Solomon Okanigbuan, has approached the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja to challenge the outcome of the 2023 election.

Joined in the suit as respondents are Bola Tinubu, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chichi Ojei

Among those challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election is Chichi Ojei, the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In her effort to keep the hope of becoming the first female presidential in Nigeria, she has told the court that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng