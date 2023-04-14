Edward Onoja, a strong ally of Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, who served as chief of staff and became deputy governor after Simon Achuba was impeached in 2019, has been dumped by the governor.

Bello ran a joint ticket with Onoja in 2019 for his second term, which was expected to end later this year, Daily Trust reported.

Many had thought the governor would anoint his deputy to succeed him, but sources disclosed that the governor had settled for the former auditor general of the state, Usman Ododo.

Bello was reported to have anointed Ododo during a stakeholders' meeting at the APC secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital, on Thursday, April 13, ahead of the party's primary for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Some of the sources at the stakeholders' meeting revealed that some prominent figures in the state who have declared interest in the governorship seats, including Onoja, have stepped down for the anointed candidate of Governor Bello.

Other prominent aspirants who have stepped down for Ododo are:

Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku, Chief of Staff to the Governor Yahaya Bello David Adebanji Jimoh, former commissioner for finance Asiwaju Ashiru Idris Okala Yakubu Momoh Jibrin, the state accountant general

The APC governorship primary will be held today, Friday, April 15. The development in the party was confirmed by the chairman of the primary election committee, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state.

