President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some governors of the platform of the APC in Saudi Arabia during his official visit to the kingdom

The president's meeting with the governors came amid the announcements of supplementary elections in some part of the country

Buhari was also reported to have met with some members of his cabinets, including the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Governors of Yobe and Borno states, Mai Mala Buni and Babagana Zulum, on the 5th day of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to The Tribune, the president also met with the governor-elect of Katsina state, Dikko Radda, in the Saudi Arabia Kingdom.

Buhari Meets APC Governors in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Why President Buhari meets APC governors in Saudi Arabia

The meeting of the president and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is coming amid the ongoing supplementary election in some parts of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The president was also reported to have met and received updates from members of his cabinet on the conclusion of the outstanding elections in Nigeria.

They were received at the Makkah Guest Palace, where the President was being accommodated by the host country.

Buhari reportedly received briefings from the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Source: Legit.ng