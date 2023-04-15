On Saturday, April 15, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, as the winner of the Ifo 1 constituency election.

Prof. Richard Shobayo, the returning officer for Ifo state constituency 1, declared Oluomo, the APC candidate, victorious with a total of 7,546 votes, surpassing his rival Yusuf Ogundele of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 6,596 votes, Daily Trust reported.

The returning officer stated that out of 95,448 registered voters, 18,378 were accredited for the election.

The initial election, held on March 18, 2023, was declared inconclusive due to over-voting, and a supplementary election took place in polling unit 4, Ward 1, Ifo constituency 1 on Saturday, where the PDP emerged as the winner with 185 votes, while the APC received 167 votes.

With the additional 185 votes from the supplementary election, Oluomo's total votes amounted to 6,596, surpassing the PDP's total of 6,410.

The Action Democratic Congress secured third place with a total of 3,208 votes, including one vote from the supplementary election.

Oluomo reacts

Oluomo expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ifo for his victory, considering it a hard-fought battle.

He promised to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate and viewed his win as a call to do more for the community.

