President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, April 11, on an official visit to the emirate country and will be there till April 19.

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to the president, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, April 10, Premium Times reported.

The statement reads in part:

“Last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.”

He added that the president would be accompanied by his aide.

President Buhari's second term tenure expires on May 29 as the president of Nigeria.

The 8 days journey of the President to the Arab Kingdom was meant for Buhuri to perform the lesser hajj, which is often associated with the month of Ramadan.

