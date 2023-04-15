Murtala Muhammad Kadage, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the supplementary election in the Garko local government area of Kano state.

Kadaga defeated his closest rival, Abba Ibrahim of the APC, to represent the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Daily Trust reported.

The returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the constituency, Professor Suleiman Mudi from Bayero University, Kano, said the NNPP candidate garnered the highest votes.

Mudi said:

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the NNPP as the winner of the Garko Local Government state assembly election supplementary election.”

Source: Legit.ng