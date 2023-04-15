Barrister MB Shehu, the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has emerged victorious in the Fagge Federal House of Representatives election in Kano state.

Shehu defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member of the constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro, who was serving his third term under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reported.

BREAKING: Huge Loss for APC as NNPP Unseats Prominent Rep Member in Kano, Full Results Emerge. Photo credit: Abba Ibraheem Gogel

Announcing the results, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, the Returning Officer, revealed that MB Shehu secured 19,024 votes, the highest among all the candidates.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar, came in second with 12,789 votes, while Aminu Sulaiman Goro of APC trailed in third place with 8,669 votes.

“That Barrister MB. Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer announced.

During the supplementary election, NNPP had initially taken the lead with 609 votes, followed by APC with 268 votes, and LP with 60 votes.

When combined with the results from the previous February 25th election, NNPP maintained its top position, followed by LP in second place and APC in third place.

See the full results below:

RAs: 06

PUs: 19

Total Reg. Votes – 274, 031

Total Accredited Votes – 50, 852

APC – 8, 662

NNPP – 19, 024

PDP – 6, 548

LP – 12, 789

Total Valid Votes – 47, 891

Rejected votes – 1, 005

Total Votes Cast – 48, 896

