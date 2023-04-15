The Labour Party in Imo has been thrown into confusion as 3 factions of the party held parallel governorship primary elections at different locations in the state.

According to The Nation, about 10 of the aspirants had their primaries at the Landmark Event Centre in New Owerri alongside their delegates for the election.

However, 3 other aspirants held theirs at different locations along the MCC Road, Urrata, in the Owerri North local government area of the state.

Imo is one of the influential states in the southeast, a region considered to be the stronghold of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

It was alleged that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the last poll, was the chairman of the screening committee and was said to have identified with one of the factions.

Some of the chieftains of the party eyeing the party's governorship ticket and have obtained the nomination forms are Senator Athan Achonu, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), and Martin Agbaso

Others included Capt David Mbamara (retd), Basil Maduka, Chief C. Ishiguzo, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Tochi J.Ehirim, Fabian Ihekueme, Ike Ibe, Chinedu Amadi, and Kelechi Nwagwu

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng