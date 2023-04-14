The crisis rocking the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has continued to elicit reactions

Some youths have accused two chieftains of the party - Chekwas Okorie and APGA national chairman Edozie Njoku - of meddling in the affairs of the party

According to the youths, both leaders have only focused on demarketing the party rather than promoting its virtues

As the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), continues, a youth group, APGA Youth Vanguard, has warned the duo of Chekwas Okorie and Edozie Njoku to stop forthwith, their "inglorious" activities against the party or face the dire consequences.

In a press statement on Wednesday, April 11, National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Oseloka Okolo, expressed "anger and shock at the wicked and malicious propaganda, and falsehood perpetrated by the two against APGA."

Some APGA chieftains including Chekwas Okorie have been warned against meddling in the activities of the party. Photo: APGA

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Okolo as describing both men as "enemies of democracy, who had plied their Yahoo business against the party for a very long time without anybody calling them to order."

Okolo said:

"How could Chekwas Okorie and Edozie Njoku continue to de-market our great party, without any justification? There must be consequences for such tendentious actions."

He wondered how Chekwas Okorie, who he said, was expelled by APGA for embezzling its fund while serving as national chairman, had the temerity to meddle in the party's affairs.

He said further:

"This man, Chekwas Okorie, shamelessly filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, claiming to be the presidential candidate of APGA; but the suit was struck out by the court, which also described him as 'an unknown entity..'

"What moral right does he have to call on INEC to recognize Edozie Njoku, who had extorted innocent members of the public in the name of fighting for the chairmanship of APGA? Edozie Njoku is not known to us. He has nothing to do with our party. He will soon face the music for his fraudulent activities.

"We will do everything humanly possible to place them where they belong, because, we have endured their excesses for too long."

The group warned that it would be forced to embark on serious demonstrations against both men if they did not stop their "callous activities" against the party.

The Vanguard advised Chekwas Okorie, who it said, turned 70 years recently, to enjoy his retirement in peace, or be ready to reap trouble.

