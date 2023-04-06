The Anambra state chapter of APGA has formed a disciplinary committee to review the party's performance in the recent general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023

The committee, chaired by Chief Nchekwube Anthony Dunga, is tasked with investigating the factors that led to the party's poor performance and making recommendations

Sir Norbert Obi, the state chairman of APGA, urged the committee to carry out their duties transparently and with honesty

Anambra - The Anambra state chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has inaugurated a disciplinary committee to review the party's performance during the February 25 and March 18, 2023, general elections.

The state chairman of the party, Sir Norbert Obi, set up the committee on Tuesday, April 4, in Awka, the state capital, to also look into the activities of erring members of the party.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the committee will be chaired by the auditor of the party in Anambra state, Chief Nchekwube Anthony Dunga, while Barr Chidi Anasiudu would serve as secretary.

Other members include Christopher Oramulu, Vero Nweke, Chigozie Ezionye, Sylvanus Udezuka and Felix Obunadike.

2023 elections review: What the APGA committee is expected to do

While inaugurating the committee, Sir Obi charged members to review the last National and state assembly elections held in the state and submit their report to the state secretariat in the form of advice or recommendations.

Among other things, the APGA boss reminded that the party's performance on February 25 and March 18 elections was far below what they should be.

He, therefore, urged that the committee should look inwards, unravel the factors responsible for the backward performance of the party in the recent elections; roles played by members of the party (if any) in selling out the party's fortunes, and how the party could survive in Anambra state, make in-road into other states, and improve its fortunes in future exercises.

He charged them to carry out their assignments efficiently, transparently, and with utmost honesty.

Committee chairman Dunga speaks

In his acceptance speech, Chief Dunga thanked the party for finding him and his members worthy of carrying out the onerous assignment.

He promised to carry out the function with utmost good faith; for the interest and survival of the party.

