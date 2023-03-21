Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that the report making the rounds that he spent N3.5 billion to buy votes for House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), during the March 18 elections in Anambra was untrue.

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), had, in a statement at the weekend, accused Governor Soludo of coveting a whooping N3.5 billion of the tax-payers' money, which he shared to stakeholders and voters at different constituencies to help candidates of his party to win.

Soludo says he did not spend N3.5bn to buy votes for APGA candidates. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

But, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, in his own press statement issued in Awka on Monday, March 20, described the piece of information as "satanic, despicable and illogical;" adding that N3.5 billion could not be disbursed at a time when the society was passing through a crunchy cashless phase.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon quoted Aburime as also claiming that Soludo and APGA did not need to buy votes to win elections in Anambra; adding that the governor is a democrat, who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra state.

Aburime said the bogus claims by the authors were figments of their imagination, and should be disregarded by the general public.

He said:

"The allegation is baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the federal government's Naira redesign policy, which sadly, exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

"Anambra people are advised to disregard the group which made the allegations. Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win an election. He is a democrat, who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra state."

