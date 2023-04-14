The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold supplementary elections in no less than 24 states tomorrow, Saturday, April 15.

The next governors of Adamawa and Kebbi states will be known after tomorrow's poll while the senatorial, house of representatives and state house of assembly elections will be conducted in some polling units of the other 22 states.

In total, the elections will hold in 185 local government areas and 2,660 polling units in all of the 24 states.

Below is the breakdown of the states where the poll would be held.

Governorship Election

Governorship elections will only be held in Adamawa and Kebbi states tomorrow, and the people of the state are expected to know their next governors for May 29 transition.

Adamawa and Kebbi states have 21 local governments each, and the supplementary poll will be conducted in a total of 69 polling units (PUs) for the former and 142 PUs in the latter state.

No less than 36,935 registered voters are expected to come out and vote in the affected polling units of Adamawa, while 94,209 eligible voters are expected to come out in Kebbi.

Senatorial Election

The electoral body will conduct senatorial elections in 3 northern states, which are Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state.

All the 3 senatorial seats in Sokoto, which are Sokoto North, Sokoto East and Sokoto South, will have new elections because the polls were earlier declared inconclusive.

The poll would be held in 23 local government areas of the state and in 389 polling units across the local governments. A total of 227,743 registered voters are expected to come out and vote tomorrow.

Similar elections will also be held in Kebbi North and Zamfara Central senatorial districts. The elections are expected to hold in 23 PUs in the Kebbi North and 83 PUs in Zamfara Central.

While Kebbi North has 13,243 eligible voters, 47,277 registered voters are expected to come out in Zamfara Central.

House of Representatives

Same supplementary elections will also be held for the House of Representatives in 15 states with a total of 31 constituencies.

The affected states are Anambra 1, Bayelsa 1, Rivers II, Sokoto II, Kano II, Akwa Ibom II, Oyo II, Taraba I, Imo I, Kebbi I, Ebonyi I, Jigawa I, Zamfara II, Edo I and Kogi I.

