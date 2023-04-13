Kogi State Assembly Majority Leader, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh on Wednesday, April 12, stepped down from his position

The Kogi State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), has resigned from his position.

Bajeh on Wednesday, April 12, resigned in protest of the terrorism allegations thrown at him and eight other colleagues, Daily Trust report confirmed.

Why Bajeh resigned, real reason emerge

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, had on March 23 branded nine of the 25 assembly members as terrorists for their alleged roles during the March 18 House of Assembly elections held in the state.

Bello had requested the legislature in a letter to the Speaker, Matthew Kolawale, to suspend the nine members, including the majority leader, and investigate their roles during the assembly election.

But Bajeh, in a letter to the house, informed them of his resolve to step down from the majority leader’s position, citing the "protest of being called a terrorist by the governor" of the state as his major reason, The Nation report added.

