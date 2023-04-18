Senate President Ahmad Lawan will be honoured by a pro-democracy group for his performance in office

The group, National Political Movement of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, said Lawan had brought stability to the Senate

According to the stakeholders, the 9th Senate’s relationship with the executive arm has brought about progress

FCT, Abuja - A pro-democracy group on the platform of the National Political Movement of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth (NPMONY) has revealed plans to honour Senate President Ahmad Lawan for his ‘excellent performance’ as the chairman of the outgoing 9th National Assembly.

The group also said it is focused on mobilising Nigerian youths to make better choices amongst those aspiring for the Senate Presidency position in 2023, and singled out Senator Lawan for bringing unity to the National Assembly.

The pro-democracy group hailed Lawan for providing stability for the Buhari-led government. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Twitter

Addressing a briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, April 18, in Abuja, the group’s chairman, Onwe Goodluck, said they would do everything possible to enlighten the electorate on the need to rally support for the right candidate to steer the affairs of the 10th Assembly.

Goodluck said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The group focused on mobilising Nigerian youths to make better choices amongst those aspiring for the Senate Presidency position in 2023, where we arrange to bestow a magnificent unity award on Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan very soon.

“The award ceremony will hold at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja on Saturday 29th of April, 2023.

“The event will be attended by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, his counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, among other senators-elect.

“There will also be various youth groups drawn from the 36 states of the federation in attendance.

“We are motivated to choose Senator Lawan, who is representing Yobe North, for the prestigious award because of his track records at the Senate in his first term as Senate President.”

He said the 9th Assembly under Lawan has witnessed rancour-free sessions, peaceful coexistence, unity, and development that has benefited Nigerians.

He added:

“This no doubt remained one of the most significant achievements of the 9th Senate and the entire National Assembly in 2019. Delays in the passage of the national budget had been a major failure for previous assemblies as it usually takes at least three or four months to pass it.

“Additionally, the 9th Senate relationship with the executive arm has led to ‘prompt’ attention to crucial bills, as well as the speedy passage of bills deemed important.”

Lawan is legislature, executive stabiliser, says Madori

On his part, senator-elect representing Jigawa North East senatorial district, Ambassador Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam Madori, has described Lawan as a rare politician.

Leadership reports that Madori said Lawan's legislative sagacity in the last four years sustained the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Senate Presidency: Stakeholders drum support for Ahmad Lawan's continuity

Meanwhile, the Assembly Watch, a group of stakeholders charged with monitoring the activities of federal lawmakers, has stated that Lawan should continue as the Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The stakeholders noted that the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature in the 9th Senate, away from the experience of the 8th Senate, should be sustained.

Leader of the group, Abraham Owoicho, said the current order had stabilised budgeting in Nigeria, and issues of national interest are at the front-burner.

Senate Presidency: Long-serving senator Ali Ndume declares ambition

In a related development, the race for the Senate presidential seat reached a fever pitch recently with the entrant of Senator Ali Ndume of Borno state.

Senator Ndume officially joined the race making him one of the big names vying for the coveted position.

His declaration makes it the second time he would declare interest in the number one seat at the red chambers.

Source: Legit.ng