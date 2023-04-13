The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has not resigned from his position but is currently on a medical trip abroad

The rumour of Adamu's resignation followed a call by Salihu Lukman, the APC vice national chairman, who accused him of failing to give an account of the expenditure of the party

A source within the party, however, disclosed that it would not be a surprise if the rumour later turned out to be true

FCT, Abuja - The report on the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is nothing but a rumour at the moment.

According to The Guardian, the embattled national chairman is currently on a medical trip abroad.

Why Abdullahi Adamu should resign as APC national chairman

The rumour of Adamu's resignation followed a call by the national vice chairman (northwest), Salihu Lukman, who has asked the national chairman to resign over his failure to give an account of the party's expenditure.

Lukman maintained that it would be honourable on the part of Adamu to resign in order to balance the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket's victory.

He canvassed for a Christian national chairman of the ruling party in a statement titled: “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy.”

Why rumour of Adamu's resignation as APC national chairman may turn out to be true

Speaking on the rumour, an official of the APC who spoke on the condition of anonymity said it would not be surprising is the news turns out to be true.

The source said:

“He (Adamu) just left without informing anybody in the NWC (National Working Committee). Nobody is aware of his movement as we speak now. So, if they say he has resigned, who am I to say it is not true?”

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, in his reaction to the rumour, said the news is untrue.

He said:

“There is nothing like that. Senator Adamu is still the national chairman of the party”.

Source: Legit.ng