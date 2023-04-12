Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has disclosed that he was supporting Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, in the February 25 presidential election.

The Nigerian writer, in an open letter to the government of the United States, urged President Joe Biden not to congratulate Bola Tinubu, the winner of the poll citing anomalies in the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in a rejoinder, accused Adichie of supporting Peter Obi because he is an Igbo man, citing several videos and other publications online where she had made the comment.

But Adichie, in an interview on AriseTV on Wednesday morning, April 12, claimed she was supporting Peter Obi for taking Anambra to the next level in terms of education and other basic things.

According to the literati, she got to know Obi when he paid homage to her parents because the former governor of Anambra state heard that her father was the first professor of statistics in Nigeria.

Also, her mother was the first female retired registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

She said:

"I did not support Peter Obi because he’s Igbo as I am. My support for Peter Obi is rooted in his antecedents and my faith in his ability. The idea of ethnicity politicized by a political party is a way of deflecting, and quite unfortunate"

