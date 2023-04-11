Igbo elders have expressed deep concern over the properties of their people in Lagos state while reacting to the incident that occurred to their clan during the February 25 election

They appealed to the President to match his words with action and secure the properties of the Igbos in the southwest state

The Ohaneze Ndigbo elders condemned the ethnic profiling and likened it to the 1967 to 1970 civil war, urging Buhari to make urgent moves that would stop such sad occurrences

The Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take action against those responsible for destroying Igbo properties in Lagos.

This is contained in a communique dated Thursday, March 6th, and made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023. The communique was signed by representatives of Ohaneze Ndigbo elders both home and abroad.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo tasks Buhari over the protection of Igbo properties in Lagos state

The Ohaneze elders condemned the ethnic profiling of Igbos and likened it to events that triggered the 1967 to 1970 civil war.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the Council also plans to set up a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the destruction of properties, and establish an emergency telephone line for reporting attacks.

The elders, who reviewed the Igbo ugly experiences in Nigeria, noted that Ndigbo have shown commitment to peace since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914.

