A first-class graduate of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has expressed his excitement about now serving his country as a corps member

Reflecting on his humble start at EKSU, the young man, who studied chemical education, revealed that he wore bathroom slippers to his matriculation ceremony

While noting that his intent is not to show off his academic milestone or motivate people, the EKSU graduate stated that he aimed to appreciate God for making it possible

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti first-class graduate, Joshua Awoniyi, has happily announced to the public that he is now doing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Joshua appreciated God that he is able to serve his country.

An EKSU graduate rejoices as he commences his NYSC programme. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Joshua Awoniyi

Source: UGC

EKSU graduate reflects on humble past

Joshua, in a LinkedIn post on June 17, recounted how he wore bathroom slippers to his matriculation ceremony.

However, he graduated from EKSU with a first-class degree in chemistry education and an impressive CGPA of 4.58.

On why he informed the public about his NYSC, Joshua explained that it was not to brag or motivate people, but to thank God, whom he attributed to his success. He shared a photo of himself in his NYSC outfit.

The EKSU graduate wrote:

"Today I am grateful to God to serve my country, Nigeria.

"From a guy who wore bathroom slippers to his own matriculation to a First Class graduate in Chemistry and now a serving corps member.

"This is not to flaunt or to motivate.

"It is to return all the glory to my Saviour, Lord Jesus Christ.

"Now you can call me Corper Joshua."

An EKSU graduate appreciates God as he starts his NYSC programme. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Joshua Awoniyi

Source: UGC

EKSU first-class graduate celebrated by netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the EKSU graduate's post below:

Mercy Olaleye said:

"Congratulations, Corper Joshua 🎊 It's beautiful what God is doing with you Keep breaking limits."

Anthony Ezeamobi said:

"Congratulations 🎉.

"Make sure you chop before you serve Nigeria with all your strength to avoid fainting."

Maxwell E. Uduafemhe said:

"Even if you decide to flaunt, it is worth it. Congratulations on your feat."

Dorcas Eniitan Ajayi said:

"Enjoy the camp and come and gist us your experience after the 21 days.

"Have a productive one year of service.

"May your PPA favour you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a geography graduate had explained why NYSC issued him an exemption certificate.

Man completes NYSC after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why he did his NYSC for two years and not one year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-corps member, @maaxthewavel, reflected on his journey through the compulsory one-year service scheme. He posted a photo of himself dressed in NYSC khaki, alongside holding his certificate of national service.

Along the line, the 24-year-old explained the reason why his service took longer than usual. He noted that his service year was affected due to his decision to attend the Nigerian Law School. He disclosed that he was first mobilised for service on November 1, 2023, and completed the orientation camp on November 21, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng