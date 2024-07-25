Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, a former ally of Rotimi Amaechi, who switched allegiance to Nyesom Wike's camp, has been rewarded for joining the ruling APC

This is because the ruling party appointed Flag-Amachre as a member of the party’s campaign council for the Edo governorship election

The APC national organizing secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, confirmed the appointment on Thursday and shared further details

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's led All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as a member of the party’s campaign council ahead of the governorship election in Edo state.

Why APC appointed Flag-Amachree

This decision by the APC comes as Flag-Amachree, a former associate of Rotimi Amaechi, aligns himself with the political camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Daily Nigerian on Thursday, July 25, , the appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the APC's national organising secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

Flag-Amachree is expected to use his experience in political campaigns, elections, and the substance of his personality to secure victory for the APC’s candidate in Edo state.

The letter read:

”Your appointment into the council is in recognition of your expressed commitment to our great party and your impressive political pedigree over the years.

”As a member of the Edo state NGCC, you are expected to bring your experience to and bear your years of experience in political campaigns and elections, including the substances of your personality to secure victory for our party’s candidate.”

This appointment came barely a week after the national chairperson of the APC, Ganduje, on Saturday, July 20, inaugurated the national campaign council of the party for the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

