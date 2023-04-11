Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina made a strong revelation regarding President Muhammadu Buhari's trip to the UK in 2017

According to Adesina, Buhari battled with a particular sickness that took eight months from his time in office

Meanwhile, in 2017, the president was flown to the United Kingdom for treatment where he was for a cumulative period of eight months

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed what happened to the president in the year 2017.

Adesina disclosed that Buhari’s sickness in 2017 took eight months from his time in office.

Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari's sickness took eight months from his time in office in 2017 and affected his administration. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

How Buhari battled with illness in 2017, Adesina opens up

The presidential spokesman made this revelation on Monday, April 10th, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adesina who was highlighting the accomplishments and legacy of the Buhari government during the programme, said the President spent eight months on treatment in the United Kingdom in 2017, Daily Trust reported.

“When he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March, went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19.

“About all, eight months. That sickness took eight months of his time in the office. Of course, nobody would like that but what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound and better than he went.”

He, however, said despite this setback, the President would be leaving the country far better than he met it, Daily Trust report added.

President Muhammadu Buhari to leave Nigeria, reason revealed

President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, April 11, on an official visit to the emirate country and will be there till April 19.

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to the president, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, April 10.

The statement reads in part:

“Last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.”

Buhari's death prophecy's video: Nigerians call for religious regulation

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have started trailing the old video of Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, who prophesized the death of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

The cleric was said to have predicted that Buhari would emerge the winner of the 2015 presidential election.

But the reappearing video has continued to generate reactions on social media, with many Nigerians urging the government to regulate religion in the country.

Source: Legit.ng