In his Easter message, Bishop Kukah offered a prayer for President Buhari as he approaches the end of his second tenure, urging him to reflect on his performance

The cleric expressed concern about the invasion of the sacred temples of justice by the political class and called on the Supreme Court justices to uphold their conscience and integrity

Kukah also addressed President-elect Tinubu, emphasizing the urgent need to address the psychological and emotional well-being of Nigerians, combat corruption and nepotism, etc

Sokoto - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, offered a prayer to God, asking for guidance for President Muhammadu Buhari as he approaches the end of his second tenure on May 29, 2023.

In his 2023 Easter message, Kukah addressed the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and emphasized that the most urgent task facing Nigeria is not just infrastructure or empty rhetoric about the dividends of democracy, Daily Trust reported.

Bishop Kukah addressed President Buhari, President-elect Tinubu and the Supreme Court in his Easter message. Photo credits: Bishop Kukah, Femi Adesina, Bola Tinubu

The fearless cleric also directed his message to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which is currently handling issues arising from the 2023 general elections and being closely watched by Nigerians.

Supreme Court: Politicians have invaded the sacred temples of justice - Kukah

Bishop Kukah expressed his concern that the political class has invaded the sacred temples of justice, casting doubt on the court's reputation as the last hope for citizens.

He urged the justices to uphold their conscience and integrity and make decisions based on the spirit of the law and the best interests of the country.

"We pray that God gives you the wisdom to see what is right and the strength of character and conscience to stand by the truth," said Kukah.

My criticism of Buhari's government not out of malice, says Kukah

Kukah reminded President Buhari of the dreams and goals he set for himself, such as ending banditry, defeating corruption, and bringing back the missing girls, and expressed hope that he would reflect on his achievements as he prepares for retirement in Daura or Kaduna.

He commended the president for acknowledging him as his number-one public critic and reiterated that his criticisms were not out of malice, but a desire for the best for the country.

"May God guide you in retirement while we all embark on the challenge of reclaiming the country we knew before you came," Kukah prayed.

Kukah's message for President-elect Tinubu

Meanwhile, Bishop Kukah said he is hopeful that Tinubu will understand that the most urgent mission for Nigeria at this time is not just infrastructure, but also addressing the psychological and emotional well-being of its citizens.

He called for unity, inclusivity, and freedom from ethnic and religious bias, urging the country to recover from the damage caused by corruption and darkness.

He also highlighted the need to combat nepotism and religious bigotry to pave the way for a brighter future.

“I am hopeful that you (President-elect) will appreciate that the most urgent task facing our nation is not infrastructure or the usual cheap talk about dividends of Democracy. These are important but first, keep us alive because only the living can enjoy infrastructure," he said.

Bishop Kukah speaks on his personal conversation with Buhari's top aide Femi Adesina

In another report, Bishop Kukah revealed his discussion with the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Kukah said he has always been frank with people in power.

The cleric's interview came days after he accused President Buhari's administration of nepotism and failure in fulfilling his campaign promises to the masses.

Source: Legit.ng