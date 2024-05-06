A Nigerian lady on X has excitedly shared her church member’s aggregate score in the just concluded UTME

According to her, her church member scored above 200 despite being unable to read ahead of the examination

In a chat with Legit.ng, the X user, Cheechee said the candidate had fallen very sick and was unable to study her books

A Nigerian lady has shared the experience of her church member who wrote the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to her, the UTME candidate was not able to prepare well for the examination after falling sick unexpectedly.

UTME result of student who got sick Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Student who did 'guess work' passes UTME

The X user identified on TikTok as @_IamCheeChee narrated that her church member was hospitalised and this weakened her ability to study her books.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On the day of the examination, the candidate summoned the courage to go to the venue of her examination.

Cheechee claimed that her church member was able to write the examination by guessing what could be the answer to each question.

However, when the results came out, the girl cleared all her papers and her aggregate score came as a shock to those who knew her story.

From a screenshot shared online, she had a total score of 60 in English language, Mathematics 55, Chemistry 67, and Physics 45. She got an aggregate of 227.

Cheechee wrote:

“My church member was sick and did not read well for JAMB because she was at the hospital. She told me she did guess work on the day of the exam but lo and behold she passed.”

When Legit.ng reached out to Cheechee, she said everyone was surprised about the girl's result.

In her words:

"I remember the day of the exam she came home and said she was unsure of what her score will be. Although she said she saw familiar questions during the exam."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

Source: Legit.ng