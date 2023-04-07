The Labour Party disclosed that Peter Obi was recently contacted by associates, elder statesmen, family and friends with concerns for his personal safety

The spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, said Obi has been under immense pressure to leave the country for his good

Yunusa has declared that no amount of pressure will make the Labour Party presidential candidate flee Nigeria

Labour Party (LP) raised the alarm over the continued pressure from concerned Nigerians and family members on its presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, Peter Obi, to flee the country for his safety.

The party's Presidential Campaign Council accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)of trying to discredit and delegitimize Obi and compel him to abandon his right to seek redress in court.

Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during one of his campaigns.

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Thursday, April 6, by the chief spokesperson, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Dr Tanko Yunusa, the party said its presidential candidate had been repeatedly and categorically told that he has a choice to leave Nigeria or face the prospect of being arrested on false charges of inciting insurrection in the country.

Yunusa reiterated that Obi had no intention to leave the country at this time, despite the pressure on him and his family, Vanguard reported.

Citing a leaked audio conversation between Obi and the leader of the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, that has been circulating, the LP there are many more campaigns of calumny planned against its presidential candidate.

The statement read in part:

“There are many more campaigns of calumny against Mr Obi planned for the near future, both before and during the court process. However, we want to make it clear to the APC party, APC led-government and its agents that Mr Obi, a widely travelled man, has no intention to leave the country at this time, irrespective of the pressure on him and his family."

APC needs to be cautioned

Yunusa has called on fellow Nigerians and the international community to caution the APC and the APC led-government to stop its "nasty attacks".

The party also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to check desperate officials of the APC as their action or inaction could lead to unnecessary crises in the country.

Obi decries attempt to frustrate him to leave Nigeria in exile

A viral audio tape recently hit social media, where Obi was accused of describing the 2023 presidential polls as a religious war.

The LP presidential candidate has vehemently denied the audio tape stating that he was not the person speaking. He also said the audio was another attempt to sway well-meaning Nigerians into believing cheap propaganda and blackmail targeted at him.

Obi added that it was part of plans by his foes to frustrate him out of the country on self-exile rather than having him stay behind to fight for electoral justice.

