More controversies have begun to ensue in the build-up to the inauguration of the 10th national assembly

Senator Ali Ndume, a contender for the senate presidency, says some lawmakers have begun to scrabble for the seat by paying bribes

He stated that he lost out on the number one seat in the national assembly to Senator Ahmad Lawan because he couldn't afford to bribe

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South Senatorial District has revealed that some of his colleagues have begun to pay an outrageous sum to buy the Senate President position ahead of the 10th National Assembly.

During a live telecast interview on Channels TV, the outspoken lawmaker made this allegation on Sunday, April 2.

Senator Ndume said he would have been Senate President ahead of Ahmad Lawan in 2019, but he had no money to bribe. Photo: Senator Ali Ndume

Source: Facebook

According to the lawmaker, he boasted that he would have been Senate President in 2019 ahead of his colleague Senator Ahmad Lawan if he had had enough money to match the financial strength of the incumbent.

During the interview, he condemned paying and bribing to gain political position, noting that Nigeria has lost its democratic tenets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Now, you can see what is happening, they are trying to buy the position. The position in the leadership of this country is becoming those that belong to kleptocrats and plutocrats. Democracy is no longer there."

He revealed that he has stayed long enough in the national assembly to know those who got their wealth legitimately and those who have unexplained wealth.

Senator Ndume said:

“There should be 'Unexplained Wealth Act' so that if you display wealth that is not in tandem with your income, you should be investigated and (the wealth) confiscated and if it is extensive, you should be prosecuted."

ASUU: Powerful Northern Senator Tells Buhari To Slash Salaries of Lawmakers To Meet Union’s Needs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a new agitation for lecturers to be paid their salaries in full following a recent outburst with the federal government.

Lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU were said to have received half their salary for October.

Senator Ali Ndume, in a furious reaction, said it was unjust for lecturers to be treated in such a manner.

Source: Legit.ng