The Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the senate, to stop being a member of the party over alleged anti-party activities and other offences.

The expulsion of Omo-Agege, who was the candidate of the APC in Delta state in the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections, was dated to March 31, in a letter seen on Monday, April 3, The Punch reported.

Recall that the governor lost his governorship election in the state to Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Omo-Agege garnered 240,229 votes to be behind Oborevwori, who scored 360,234 votes and became the returned governor-elect.

