The acting leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebayo has been asked to resign

The call was made to Pa Adebayo by members of the Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria

According to the youths, Adebayo should forthwith stop parading himself as the leader/acting leader of Afenifere

Youths under the aegis of Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria on Tuesday, April 4, called on Ayo Adebayo to step down as the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

The Punch reports that the youths passed a vote of no confidence on Pa Adebayo following his stance on the just-concluded general elections.

The youths after a press conference in Lagos urged Adebayo to kindly step down as the acting leader of Afenifere in the interest of the organisation and the entire Yoruba race.

A communique issued by the youths said:

“We noted for clarity that Pa Ayo Adebanjo is not the leader of Afenifere, but the acting leader authorised by Pa Reuben Fasoranti. We make bold to say that the action of making Pa Adebanjo the acting leader is in line with the precedence in our rich history.

“We will not allow our future to be mortgaged by Pa Ayo Adebanjo. We condemned in totality the gross insubordination of the acting leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

"A vote of no confidence is hereby passed in the acting leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, forthwith and he should stop parading himself as leader/acting leader of Afenifere."

