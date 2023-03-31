NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed the role he will play in Kano governor-elect, Kabir Yusuf's administration

Kwankwaso has assured that he will not interfere in Kabir's government even though he is seen as his godfather

The high-powered politician further noted that if the incoming governor seeks his words of wisdom, he will not hesitate to give him

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 election, has made one huge promise.

Kwankwaso assured that he will not interfere in the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf, well known as Abba Gida-Gida, in Kano State, Daily Trust reported.

Kano has assured the good people of Kano state that he will not control Abba Gida-Gida's government. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso speaks on Kano Gida's govt

Kwankwaso, who is the national leader of the NNPP and seen as Abba’s godfather, said he is more than willing to assist the incoming governor in any way possible but would not give him orders, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwankwaso said,

“Even if it is your cleaner you appoint as leader, then you shouldn’t interfere. If he asks for your advice you will give it, but if he does not ask, then you should be silent."

Kano gov-elect issues strong warning to individuals, groups, organisations under Ganduje’s govt

Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned individuals, groups and organisations undertaking construction in public places to keep off.

In a fresh directive, Kabir advised the discontinuance of demolition on all existing buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano state.

He said,

“You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State.”

2023 governorship election: APC loses Kano to Kwankwaso's NNPP

One of the major upsets witnessed in the 2023 governorship elections was the defeat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, defeated the APC's flagbearer, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes while Gawuna came second with 890,705 votes.

Source: Legit.ng