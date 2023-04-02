A fact sheet by the Independent National Electoral Commission said that the BVAS allows the transmission and storage of results both offline and online

The fact sheet also explained that there was no need for INEC to suspend result collation as argued by many

According to INEC, it activated the commission's Plan B on the collation of results once glitches were spotted on the machine

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the commission rejected all submissions by parties and their agents to suspend the coalition of the 2023 presidential election.

The Nation reports that the commission confirmed that the glitches experienced on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not affect the results.

INEC said it activated its plan B during the collation of 2023 presidential results. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Facebook

The commission said since the BVAS allows the transmission and storage of results both offline and online, there was no need for INEC to suspend result collation.

It was tethered that INEC leadership was sure that the results which were uploaded offline would later appear on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) once there is an internet connection on the machines.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The commission also noted that none of the collated results was lost or tampered with because INEC's Plan B was immediately activated when the glitches occurred.

INEC fact sheet confirms commission plan B

In addition, a fact sheet by INEC showed that the glitches experienced during the transmission of the presidential election results did not affect the process of collation.

The fact sheet said:

"The glitches had no effect on the collation process or the results. BVAS can store information offline. The working of BVAS was the reason why you have the competitive results by the presidential candidates.

“INEC results substantially tallied with the figures arrived at by some international non-governmental organisations.”

"Russian boy" hacked INEC's website, released ‘authentic’ 2023 election results? fact emerges

Africa Check has debunked a Facebook post claiming INEC's website was hacked by a ‘Russian boy’ who has released the ‘authentic’ election results.

The post claimed the 'authentic' results showed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party won the election, as against Bola Tinubu who was declared the winner by INEC.

INEC has also reacted to the post, stating that “fake news” which originated from “mischief makers”.

Claim that Peter Obi won 19 states untrue

In a similar development, the trending claim that Obi won 19 states in the February 25 poll was rated as misleading by Dubawa, a Nigerian fact-checking organisation.

Some Facebook users claimed Obi won in 19 states of the federation, including the FCT.

They also added that the PDP candidate only won eight states; the APC presidential candidate won in seven states, while the NNPP candidate won in two states.

Source: Legit.ng