The supreme court has dismissed the suit asking the court to disqualify Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, as the APC candidate in the February 25 presidential election

One Memuna Suleiman and 2 others, who were members of the APC, argued that Tinubu did not have the minimum education requirement to be president of Nigeria

But the apex court, in a 5-member panel judgment, ruled that the appellants did not have the locus standing to file the suit and upheld the earlier decision of the federal high court

FCT, Abuja - The suit filed by 3 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualify Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, from contesting the February 25 presidential election has been dismissed by the supreme court.

The apex court held that the appellants, led by one Memuna Suleiman, did not have the locus standi, to have filed the suit before the federal high court, The Nation reported.

What Supreme Court says about Bola Tinubu's educational qualification

A 5-member panel of the Supreme Court said the appellants were not aspirants during the APC presidential primary and did not have the legal right to challenge the nomination of Bola Tinubu.

Counsel to the appellants subsequently applied to withdraw the appeal after the court's observation, and his application was dismissed by the court.

The apex court then affirmed the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal delivered on February 17.

The suit was earlier filed by Suleiman and 2 others before a federal high court in Abuja.

Listed as defendants in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1094/2022 are the APC, Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Suleiman and his cohort have prayed the court to declare Tinubu as not having the minimum education requirement to contest the February 25 presidential election.

They asked the court to issue an order to disqualify Tinubu as the APC candidate in the 2023 presidential election, which he won.

