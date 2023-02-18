The court of appeal in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by the loyal group of former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng the court said the suit, which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International (ITRAI), was incomplete.

In a judgment delivered by a 3-man panel of the court on Friday, February 17, held the APC's objection that the appellant instituted by the trial court, which was filed at the trial court then, was not a pre-election matter.

The APC argued that the appellant was not a person covered by the Section 285(14) a, b, and c of the 1999 Constitution because it is an NGO.

The appeal court posited that the removal of Nwajiuba, who was a party to the case at the lower court (high court), meant that the ruling of the local court was not appealed.

The court proceeded to strike out the price of appeal filed by the appellant. On the merit, the court dismissed the entire appeal for lacking in merit.

Nwajiuba was one of the minister of President Muhammadu Buhari that resign his position to contest the APC presidential primary but lost to Bola Tinubu.

