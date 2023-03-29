The judicial service commission in Niger state has dismissed 1 magistrate judge and demoted 2 sharia court judges

Minna, Niger - Mohammed Bako Iya, a magistrate court judge in the Magama local government area of Niger state, has been dismissed by the Niger Judicial Service Commission.

According to The Nation, the judicial commission also disclosed that it had demoted 2 Sharia Court judges, Mohammed Baba Enagi and Abdullahi Nasiru.

Why judges were dismissed, demoted in Niger state

The magistrate judge was dismissed over abuse of judicial power and gross misconduct, while the Sharia court judges were demoted over abuse of offices and misconduct.

They were also asked to serve a 1-year tutelage in other courts as part of their punishment.

Nasiru and Enaji are Sharia court judges in Minna and Badeggi

The decision of the commission was communicated to newsmen in Minna by the secretary of the commission, Abdulrahman Ahmed Garafini.

Latest about Nigerian judges, Niger state

According to Garafini, the decision of the judicial service commission followed the recommendation of a committee that investigated the petitions against the judges.

He further added that the dismissal and demotion decisions against the judges were decided at the 136th meeting of the commission on March 21.

His statement reads in part:

“The Niger state Judicial Service Commission received seven petitions, out of which three were against the dismissed judge and two of the three were sufficiently proved by the petitioners.”

It was alleged that the dismissed judge was shielding a suspect from arrest by the police while he used the power of his office to collect N400,000 from herders and intimidate them because their cattle destroyed his beans farm.

