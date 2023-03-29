The nation's electoral umpire on Wednesday, March 29, begins the presentation of certificates of return to governors-elect and others in Rivers state

On Wednesday, March 29, the governor-elect of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor-elect, Professor Mrs. Ngozi Nma Ordu, also received her Certificate of Return from the commission.

Rivers Governor-Elect Fubara, his deputy, and others receive certificates of Return, on Wednesday, March 29.

Source: Facebook

Fubara, others in Rivers get their certificates

The national commissioner for INEC, for Rivers and Bayelsa, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificate of returns to the governor-elect and his deputy at a brief ceremony at INEC Office in Port Harcourt, PM News reported.

The ceremony, which was attended by Governor Nyesom Wike had other top parties faithful and immediate members of the recipients.

Members-elect of Rivers House of Assembly receive INEC's certificate

Fubara and Ordu are expected to take over from Governor Nyesom Wike and his deputy, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Banigo respectively, Channels TV report added.

Also, 32 members-elect of the Rivers House of Assembly also received their certificates of return from the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sinikiem Alalibo.

Source: Legit.ng