A member of the Adamawa state House of Assembly, Musa Bororo, has lost his seat following his defection from the APC to the PDP

The Federal High Court in Yola on Monday, March 27, sacked Bororo and ordered him to leave the seat with immediate effect

The Adamawa state chapter of the APC dragged Bororo and two other lawmakers to court for defecting to the PDP in 2022

However, the two other lawmakers escaped being sacked as the court ruled that the APC failed to prove its case against them

Yola, Adamawa state - The Federal High Court in Yola has sacked a member of the Adamawa state House of Assembly, Musa Bororo, for defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2022.

The APC had dragged Bororo to the court, asking that seat be declared vacant for leaving the party upon which he was elected into the state legislature, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the court passed its judgment on the case on Monday, March 27, ordering that Bororo, who represents Mubi South Constituency, vacate the seat with immediate effect.

Why Musa Bororo was sacked

Justice Saleh Kogo, who presided over the case, ruled that Bororo could not legally leave the APC to PDP and remain in office.

Justice Kogo, however, dismissed suits filed by the APC against the member representing Mubi North, Hon Shuaibu Dan Musa and the member representing Fufure/Gurin, Hon Shuaibu Babas who also defected from the APC to PDP at different times.

The judge said the APC failed to prove its case against the two.

It was gathered that Adamawa APC took the three lawmakers to court in October 2023 for defecting to the PDP.

