The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, March 23, suspended some of its prominent chieftains across Nigeria over anti-party activities

Among those suspended are Ayodele Fayose, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dennis Ityavyar, and Dr. Aslam Aliyu

The PDP's NWC also disclosed that Governor Samuel Ortom has been referred to the party's disciplinary committee

Following accusations of anti-party activities, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Anyim Pius Anyim, an erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation

This punitive action taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was made known to journalists on Thursday, March 23, The Cable reports.

The NWC said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been referred to a disciplinary committee.

The PDP bigwigs have been accused of anti-party activities (Photo: @OfficialPDPNg)

Others who were also suspended by the opposition party include Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the party's national publicity secretary.

Part of the statement read:

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time."

After losing state to APC, Ortom sets up transition committee, prepares for May 29 handover

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday, March 22, set up a transition committee that will prepare for the handover of the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

The governor who presided over the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Government House in Makurdi announced the composition of the committee.

The task of the transition committee

Ortom named the head of the transition committee to be the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Prof Tony Ijohor SAN with all members of the State Executive Council as members.

