The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the 30-day Islamic fasting affords the Muslim faithful the opportunity to rededicate themselves to the religious tenets of piety, tolerance, forgiveness and love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Obasa, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 23, added that Ramadan is a period of sober reflection, supplications and humility before Almighty Allah.

Obasa, in his Ramadan message released by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, also congratulated Muslims in Lagos and Nigeria for having the divine privilege of being alive to partake in 'Sawm' and observe one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Speaker equally described Ramadan as a period for Muslims in Lagos and Nigeria to show more commitment and adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, especially in the area of almsgiving and love for one another.

Noting that the fasting came at the right time for Nigerians as the country just conducted the 2023 general election with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect, the Speaker urged Muslims to pray for the leadership of the country as well as the incoming administrations at national and state levels.

The statement reads in part:

"Just as we seek the face of Allah for our individual needs at this period, let us also remember our country, especially at this time. We are happy Allah answered our Special Tawaf of last year on the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Now that victory has been recorded. Let's all use this period to pray for the success of the forthcoming administration."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng