A new set of protesters have stormed Abuja over the just concluded general elections in the country

The protesters also demanded for the arrest and prosecution of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the Directorate of State Security Service

Going further, the group called for a new INEC chairman who will conduct a befitting elections for Nigerians

Some protesters have asked Presidential Muhammadu Buhari to sack Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protesters are not happy over the conduct of the 2023 general elections. They protested under the umbrella of the National Youth League for the Defence of Democracy (NYLDD).

A new set of protesters asked Buhari to put in place an interim government before he leaves office. Photo credit: Chidi Andy

Source: UGC

Armed with various placards, the protesters asked the Nigerian government not only to sack Mahmood Yakubu but also probe the Finance of the electoral empire.

Addressing newsmen at the Unity Fountain where the protest started, one of the leaders of the group, Dr. Moses Paul, who spoke with Legit.ng, called for the appointment of a new INEC chairman who will conduct a fresh election that will produce a befitting president for Nigeria.

When asked to provide other options if the two demands are not met, another speaker and one of the co-conveners, Anngu Orngu, said they are harmless Nigerians "but we will use every other civil and lawful means to make sure that our demands are met.

In one of the letters made available to newsmen which is addressed to the United State Embassy and Consulate, the protesters called for sanction against the INEC chairman.

