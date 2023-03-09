Lagos was thrown into mourning on Thursday morning, March 9, as a moving train rammed into a long bus around the PWD in the Ikeja area of the state.

Following the incident, the speaker of the state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, suspended his political walk across the Agege local government area of the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9, Obasa met many supporters walking toward the Pen Cinema area of Agege on his way from an official engagement and abruptly stopped them.

According to the statement, which was signed by Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary to the speaker, the bus had a staff of the Lagos state government who were on their way to work.

Obasa said the accident was a sad incident, just as he sympathized with the families of the victims.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to various groups for their support as he asked to return to their homes in order to honour the victims of the accident.

The statement reads in part:

"I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as his administration commences a probe of the incident.

"I also urge us all to pray for the bereaved families and the injured as you all return home."

